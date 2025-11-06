Jharkhand BJP to issue 'arop patra' to reveal 'true face' of Hemant Soren government 2.0

RANCHI: Jharkhand BJP has announced the preparation of an 'Arop Patra' to reveal the 'true face' of the Hemant Soren government 2.0, just as it completes one year in office.

BJP State President and Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, has formed a seven-member committee, which will compile the government's failures and present it before the people.

Announcing the committee, State Executive President and MP Aditya Sahu said that the people of Jharkhand are fed up by Soren government's breach of promises, corruption and deteriorating law and order.

Through this charge sheet, BJP will expose the true picture of the government's one-year tenure and reveal how its promises of development, employment, and good governance remained unfulfilled, he said.

According to BJP, corruption is rampant in the state; there is imbalance in planning and policies while the law and order is steadily deteriorating. The party alleged that the government has forgotten its promises made to the people and is engrossed in the pleasures of power.

The committee includes party's Chief Whip in the Assembly, Naveen Jaiswal, State Vice President and former Minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi, former Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri, State Media In-charge Shivpujan Pathak, Co-Media In-charge Yogendra Pratap Singh, former MP and spokesperson Geeta Koda and Editor of ‘Antyodaya, Ravinath Kishore.

Meanwhile, talking to the media persons in Ghatshila, Marandi launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government saying that this government has not moved Jharkhand forward even a single step forward in the last six years, but has instead pushed it back by 25 years.

This government is completely anti-tribal, anti-development and anti-people, he said.

Marandi further stated that this government is an 'abua government' only for name’s sake; in reality, it is a 'thug government' that has defrauded the youth and tribal people of Jharkhand.