Just like Haryana, NDA is preparing to steal Bihar polls: Priyanka Gandhi

The elaborate plan included a Brazilian model whose photograph was used 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency during the 2024 assembly elections, the former Congress president said at a press conference during which he put up a presentation to back his claim.

"Rahul Gandhi's fight is for you and truth; he is fighting the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi once fought," she asserted.

Vadra claimed that those who are "betraying" this country will "not be forgotten" by the people.

The Congress leader charged Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu with "mocking the Constitution and democracy of India".

"If you think you will lead a convenient life after retirement, that is not going to happen," she said.

Vadra asserted that if the Bihar assembly polls are conducted in a free and fair manner, the NDA government will be uprooted, and replaced by a dispensation that would work for the poor, women and the youth.

She alleged that the NDA government has no respect for the people of Bihar, who have contributed immensely to the development of the nation.

"BJP leaders urge people to vote for the NDA in the name of religion, and not for development. If this election is free and fair, the people of Bihar will uproot this government and vote for one that will work for the poor, women and the youth," she said.

Slamming the NDA government for "poor infrastructure" in the state, the Congress leader also claimed that "27 bridges have collapsed in the last three years" in Bihar.