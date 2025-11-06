MP busts interstate antelope poaching racket with Mumbai links

BHOPAL: From a religious gathering in Bhopal in 2022 to group/coalition poaching in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh from 2023 and from the use of high-end SUVs and MUVs to the modified expensive guns of foreign make -- the disclosures about a recently busted inter-state gang of antelope species poachers are getting bigger.

Ten months long investigations by Madhya Pradesh's specialised anti-wildlife crime wing has led to the busting of an inter-state antelopes poaching racket -- which is turning out to be much bigger than imagined.

Four men mostly hailing from rich and influential families of Mumbai, have been arrested by the state's tiger strike force (STSF) between December 2024 and October 2025.

The latest accused to be arrested is Sabah Antulay, a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai, who was currently working in the customer service section of a prominent airline company of the Middle East in the Maharashtra capital.

Ongoing investigations, particularly based on Sabah's quizzing, has revealed the strong possibility of him being the gang's key link with rich and influential people of Mumbai and neighbourhood, to whom meat and skinbof antelopes poached in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh is believed to have been supplied.

The three other arrested men, Johar Hussain, Imtiyaz Khan and Salman, who also hail from Mumbai, were arrested from Kishanganj area of Indore district in December 2024. The STSF had then seized around 65 kg meat of poached blackbucks and chinkara antelope species.