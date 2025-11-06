MP High Court clears way for release of Shah Bano-inspired film 'Haq', dismisses daughter’s plea

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the daughter of Shah Bano Begum, whose legal battle to get alimony from ex-husband became a landmark case, seeking a stay on the release of Hindi film 'Haq', holding that it was devoid of merits.

The order, passed by the Indore bench of the high court on November 4 and whose copy was delivered on Thursday, cleared the way for the release of the film on November 7.

Featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, 'Haq' is said to be inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance.

Bano, a resident of Indore, died in 1992. Her daughter, Siddiqua Begum Khan, had approached the high court claiming that the film was made without the family's consent and misrepresented personal aspects of her late mother's life.

''Thus, in view of the aforesaid discussion, I am of the considered view that the petitioner has failed to make out any case for interfering in the matter. Consequently, the petition is found to be devoid of any merits and is hereby dismissed," Justice Pranay Verma of the Indore bench said in the order.