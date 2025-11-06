Net cast to catch unsustainable fishing practices

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has issued a notification regarding the exploration, exploitation, conservation, and management of fisheries resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This notification, released by the United Nations Political Division within India’s Ministry of External Affairs, aims to regulate unsustainable fishing practices and promote livelihood opportunities.
The EEZ is a region of the ocean where a coastal country has sovereign rights to explore and utilize marine resources up to 200 nautical miles offshore.
The newly introduced rules, titled "Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone Rules, 2025," focus on licensing, registration, and the scientific monitoring of fishing activities within the EEZ.
These rules aim to promote sustainable mariculture, including seaweed cultivation in the EEZ, reduce fishing pressure, create additional livelihoods, and enhance overall production from the sea.
The rules are framed under the Territorial Waters, Continental Shelf, Exclusive Economic Zone, and Other Maritime Zones Act of 1976.
The notification directs the Government to implement specific fisheries management plans that follow an ecosystem approach to sustainable fisheries in the EEZ. These plans should be developed in consultation with scientific institutions, coastal states, fishers, and their associations. The plans will be based on the best available scientific information, including data on fishing mortality and stock biomass levels, consistent with management objectives such as Maximum Sustainable Yield.
The rules recognize Fisheries Cooperatives and Fish Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs) as major stakeholders in managing the EEZ.
Furthermore, the government will provide training and capacity-building for traditional and small-scale fishers, including fisheries cooperatives and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), to enhance their skills for deep-sea fishing and improve value-chain efficiencies.
Trained and registered fisherfolk entities, such as SHGs or FFPOs, will be eligible to obtain licenses through the government’s ReALCRaft portal, ensuring greater participation of organized fishing communities in offshore resource management.
Additionally, the rules establish guidelines for issuing health certificates for catches in accordance with relevant national and international regulations.
The government is directed to appoint the Marine Products Export Development Authority and the Export Inspection Council to issue catch certificates and health certificates, respectively, for fish caught by fishing vessels. This system will ensure traceability, compliance with sanitary standards, and eco-labelling.