Net cast to catch unsustainable fishing practices

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has issued a notification regarding the exploration, exploitation, conservation, and management of fisheries resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This notification, released by the United Nations Political Division within India’s Ministry of External Affairs, aims to regulate unsustainable fishing practices and promote livelihood opportunities.

The EEZ is a region of the ocean where a coastal country has sovereign rights to explore and utilize marine resources up to 200 nautical miles offshore.

The newly introduced rules, titled "Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone Rules, 2025," focus on licensing, registration, and the scientific monitoring of fishing activities within the EEZ.

These rules aim to promote sustainable mariculture, including seaweed cultivation in the EEZ, reduce fishing pressure, create additional livelihoods, and enhance overall production from the sea.

The rules are framed under the Territorial Waters, Continental Shelf, Exclusive Economic Zone, and Other Maritime Zones Act of 1976.