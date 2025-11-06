New Bombay HC building should be temple of justice, not 7-star hotel: CJI Gavai

MUMBAI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai has said the upcoming new Bombay High Court complex here should shun extravagance and should be a "temple of justice and not a seven-star hotel".

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the complex in Bandra (East) on Wednesday, he emphasised the new building should not depict an imperial structure and instead be in tune with democratic values imbibed in the Constitution.

The CJI suggested the new complex should shun "extravagance" and noted "judges are no more feudal lords" as they are appointed to serve common citizens.

"Read in some newspapers that the building is extravagant. One lift is provided to be shared by two judges. Judges are no more feudal lords. The judge may be of a high court, a trial court, the Supreme Court. All institutions -- judiciary, executive and legislature -- work under the Constitution to serve the last citizen of the country. To provide justice to society," the CJI stated.

He emphasised maintaining the grandeur and iconic structure of the building.

"While planning court buildings, we concentrate on the needs of judges, but should not forget we exist for the needs of citizens, the litigants," he noted.

"This building should be a temple of justice and not a seven-star hotel,"he stated.