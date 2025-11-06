No doubt over CM’s face: Pradhan

PATNA: BJP’s in-charge for the Bihar Assembly elections, Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday debunked the speculation over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s role in the event of the NDA returning to power. “Nitish Ji is like the head of our family, and nobody should have any doubt over who our CM face is,” Pradhan told TMS in an exclusive interview in Patna.

Pradhan asserted: “JD(U) is our oldest, trusted, and tested ally. We are working in complete coordination both at the Centre and in the state.”

The minister said that Nitish Kumar had repeatedly acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “generosity and concern for the speedy development of Bihar.” He made it clear that the BJP had no hesitation in backing Nitish as Chief Minister again, irrespective of seat numbers. “Even when JD(U) had fewer seats and Nitish Ji himself was reluctant, he was sworn in as Chief Minister. This time too, the same understanding will continue,” he said.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that the NDA would return to power with a full majority. He said the ruling alliance enjoyed support from all social groups — upper castes, OBCs, EBCs, and Dalits — and that the government was seeking votes based on its performance. “The double-engine government has fulfilled the promises made earlier, but we know we have miles to go for Bihar’s growth,” he said.