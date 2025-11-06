No forward movement on formation of coordination panel between NC & Congress

SRINAGAR: Despite the recent setback to the ruling National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been no progress on forming a coordination committee between the NC and the Congress. The Congress has also decided against joining the Omar Abdullah government, even as the Chief Minister plans a cabinet expansion.
Congress sources said there has been no contact between the leadership of the two parties regarding the coordination committee meant to ensure the smooth functioning of the coalition. State Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra has repeatedly stressed the need for such a committee to streamline governance and address key policy matters.
“Our leaders are presently busy with the Bihar elections. We have not taken up this issue with the NC, and neither has the NC raised it with us,” a senior Congress leader said. He added that the absence of coordination has left several development issues unresolved.
After the NC suffered a setback in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, winning only three seats and losing one to the BJP due to cross-voting, it was expected that the ruling party would reach out to the Congress to expedite the process. “The issue will be taken up on priority after the Bihar elections,” the leader said.
Congress leaders are also unhappy over being denied a “safe” Rajya Sabha seat despite earlier assurances. The party has decided not to join the government for now. The Chief Minister is planning to expand the cabinet after the bypolls to two Assembly seats on November 11.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga said, “Our president Tariq Hamid Karra has made it clear that we will not join the government till statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is restored.”