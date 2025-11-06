No forward movement on formation of coordination panel between NC & Congress

SRINAGAR: Despite the recent setback to the ruling National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been no progress on forming a coordination committee between the NC and the Congress. The Congress has also decided against joining the Omar Abdullah government, even as the Chief Minister plans a cabinet expansion.

Congress sources said there has been no contact between the leadership of the two parties regarding the coordination committee meant to ensure the smooth functioning of the coalition. State Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra has repeatedly stressed the need for such a committee to streamline governance and address key policy matters.

“Our leaders are presently busy with the Bihar elections. We have not taken up this issue with the NC, and neither has the NC raised it with us,” a senior Congress leader said. He added that the absence of coordination has left several development issues unresolved.