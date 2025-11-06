PK’s Munger candidate quits, joins BJP

PATNA: Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Wednesday suffered a setback after one of its candidates switched sides and joined BJP, a day before the first phase of polling.

Sanjay Singh, who had been fielded in Munger by JSP, took BJP membership in presence of saffron party’s candidate Kumar Pranay. The number of JSP’s candidates has now reduced by four, as earlier, its nominees had withdrawn or distanced themselves from the elections in Danapur, Brahampur and Gopalganj.

Singh said that he took the decision “in the interest of development and a stable government”. “I have decided to fully support the NDA candidate and will make every effort to ensure his victory by a large margin.”

Though the exact reason behind Singh switchover remains unclear, he said that JSP could not provide robust leadership, which is required for bringing a “real change”.