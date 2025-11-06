Tadasha Mishra appointed new DGP of Jharkhand

RANCHI: Putting an end to all speculations, Tadasha Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand. The Home, Prisons, and Disaster Management Department issued an official notification on Thursday.

Two senior IPS officers of the 1992 batch, Anil Palta and Prashant Singh, along with 1993-batch IPS officer M. S. Bhatia, were also in the race for the top post.

Tadasha Mishra is currently serving as the Special Secretary in the Home, Prisons, and Disaster Management Department of Jharkhand Police.

The notification follows the resignation of former DGP Anurag Gupta, whose resignation, submitted two days ago was accepted by the Jharkhand government.

Notably, Anurag Gupta’s appointment as DGP had been surrounded by controversies from the start. The controversy intensified when he was retained as DGP even after his retirement by the Hemant Soren government.

The central government had rejected the state government’s decision to extend Anurag Gupta’s tenure beyond his retirement and issued a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren stating that retaining Gupta as DGP past his retirement date was incorrect. Despite this, Gupta continued as Jharkhand DGP for seven months.

Recently, Mishra was transferred from the post of Additional Director General (ADG) of Railways and appointed as Special Secretary in the Home, Prisons, and Disaster Management Department. She is due to retire in December 2025.