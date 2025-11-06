Tattoos and skin care routine come up in WC-winning women's team's fun interaction with PM

NEW DELHI: Their remarkable World Cup-winning campaign was not the only topic covered when India's women cricketers sat down for a light-hearted conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence where tattoos and even skin care routine came up for discussion.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to lift their first-ever global title in Navi Mumbai last week, following which the squad, along with head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas, met the Prime Minister here on Wednesday.

"I still remember when we met you in 2017. At that time, we did not come with a trophy. But it is a matter of great honour for us that this time, for something we have been working so hard for so many years, we have brought the trophy here," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said in the video of the interaction shared by the PM on Thursday.