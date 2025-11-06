'Very unfair to the court': SC irked over Centre's request to defer hearing on pleas against tribunal reforms law

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over the Centre's request to adjourn the hearing on a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the Madras Bar Association, challenging the constitutional validity of the 2021 law on tribunal reforms.

On November 3, a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai took strong note of the Centre's application seeking a direction to refer to a five-judge bench the pleas challenging the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021, saying that it did not expect this from the government at the fag end of the final hearing.

The 2021 Act abolishes certain appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, and amends various terms related to the appointment and tenure of judicial and other members of various tribunals.

The CJI-led bench had then threatened dismissal of the Centre's plea, moved through Attorney General R Venkatararamani to get the matters referred to a larger bench, saying it did not approve such tactics from the union government.

This led the attorney general to argue the case on merits on Monday and after that the bench fixed the hearing on Friday.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Aishwaraya Bhati mentioned the matter and sought an adjournment on behalf of the attorney general, citing the latter's international arbitration commitments.

"Very unfair to the court," the CJI said.

The ASG submitted that the attorney general has an international arbitration scheduled on Friday and hence sought an accommodation.

"We have accommodated him for so much time. We have accommodated him twice. This is not fair to the court," the CJI again said.

"If you want to keep it after 24 (November), you tell us frankly," the CJI, who is retiring on November 23, told Bhati.