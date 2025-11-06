Women clash with police over puja attempt at mausoleum site in UP's Fatehpur

FATEHPUR: Tension prevailed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after a group of women clashed with police while allegedly trying to perform puja at a disputed mausoleum site in the Abunagar area on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, officials said on Thursday.

The confrontation occurred on Wednesday evening around 6 pm when approximately 20 women, carrying diyas and prayer materials, approached the barricades surrounding the Maangi mausoleum structure, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pal Singh told PTI over the phone.

Police erected these barricades due to ongoing litigation over the site, aiming to prevent entry for law and order reasons.

A few women allegedly tried to remove or climb over the barricades, prompting police to restrain them, officials said.

An argument ensued between the women and Station House Officer (SHO) Tarkeshwar Rai, during which the women accused the police of misconduct and preventing them from offering their prayers.

Unable to reach the disputed spot, the women eventually performed their prayers and aarti from a nearby lane, facing the structure.