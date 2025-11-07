40-year-old Haridwar man uses 'Angithi' charcoal smoke to kill self after looming debt crisis

DEHRADUN: A quality control head from a Haridwar pharmaceutical company died of carbon monoxide poisoning after he decided to end his life by igniting a charcoal brazier (Angithi) inside the bathroom.
Police sources revealed that the deceased, identified as 40-year-old Luv Kumar, a QC controller at an industrial area firm, was found dead in the bathroom of his New Vishnu Garden home in the Kankhal area of Haridwar on Wednesday.
The method of suicide was reportedly premeditated and conveyed via social media just before the act. "He ignited a charcoal brazier inside the bathroom, filled the space with smoke, and lay down," stated a police official familiar with the initial findings.
"Crucially, before taking this step, he sent a WhatsApp message to his wife informing her of his intention to die by carbon monoxide gas." Upon receiving the message, the victim's family alerted the authorities.
Station House Officer (SHO) Manohar Singh Rawat and his team rushed to the residence but arrived too late to save Kumar. It was found that Kumar's wife had been staying at her parental home with their children for some time.
"When police arrived, the bathroom was filled with smoke, and a burnt brazier was present," SHO Rawat confirmed. "The preliminary suspicion is that death occurred due to asphyxiation from the gas emitted by the burning charcoal."
The investigation uncovered severe financial distress as the motive. A suicide note recovered from the scene explicitly pointed to overwhelming debt stemming from massive losses in the stock market.
"Initial inquiries suggest that deceased Kumar had heavily invested in the share market, resulting in losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees," a senior police officer disclosed. "The pressure of this debt became so severe that he was even forced to sell his house."
Police are now investigating the extent of his financial dealings and any potential connections that may have exacerbated his debt crisis.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)