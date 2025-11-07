40-year-old Haridwar man uses 'Angithi' charcoal smoke to kill self after looming debt crisis

DEHRADUN: A quality control head from a Haridwar pharmaceutical company died of carbon monoxide poisoning after he decided to end his life by igniting a charcoal brazier (Angithi) inside the bathroom.

Police sources revealed that the deceased, identified as 40-year-old Luv Kumar, a QC controller at an industrial area firm, was found dead in the bathroom of his New Vishnu Garden home in the Kankhal area of Haridwar on Wednesday.

The method of suicide was reportedly premeditated and conveyed via social media just before the act. "He ignited a charcoal brazier inside the bathroom, filled the space with smoke, and lay down," stated a police official familiar with the initial findings.

"Crucially, before taking this step, he sent a WhatsApp message to his wife informing her of his intention to die by carbon monoxide gas." Upon receiving the message, the victim's family alerted the authorities.