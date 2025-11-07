After India's World Cup triumph, MP CM Mohan Yadav promises to reinstate pacer Kranti Gaud’s suspended father

BHOPAL: The World Cup winning feat of the talented 22-year-old pace bowler Kranti Gaud has rekindled her suspended police constable father's hopes of being reinstated.

Kranti was felicitated by her home state’s chief minister Mohan Yadav at a function in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Friday, along with her parents Munna Singh Gaud and Neelam Singh Gaud, besides coach Rajeev Birthare.

The occasion also saw the MP CM promising that he would initiate the process of reinstating Kranti's father as per the existing rules.

“I’ve come to know about your family’s difficulties, there is provision of appeal to the state government. We will certainly work for the reinstatement of your father as per the existing rules,” the CM assured Kranti and her parents.