After India's World Cup triumph, MP CM Mohan Yadav promises to reinstate pacer Kranti Gaud’s suspended father

BHOPAL: The World Cup winning feat of the talented 22-year-old pace bowler Kranti Gaud has rekindled her suspended police constable father's hopes of being reinstated.
Kranti was felicitated by her home state’s chief minister Mohan Yadav at a function in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Friday, along with her parents Munna Singh Gaud and Neelam Singh Gaud, besides coach Rajeev Birthare.
The occasion also saw the MP CM promising that he would initiate the process of reinstating Kranti's father as per the existing rules.
“I’ve come to know about your family’s difficulties, there is provision of appeal to the state government. We will certainly work for the reinstatement of your father as per the existing rules,” the CM assured Kranti and her parents.
Back in 2012, Kranti’s father was suspended from service due to an incident reportedly during the election process.
Since then, the family has had to face many hardships resulting in Kranti’s elder brothers working as labourers and bus conductors to ensure the livelihood of the family comprising six children, of whom she is the youngest.
A native of Ghuwara village of Chhatarpur district in MP’s Bundelkhand region, Kranti has been leading the Indian team’s pace attack since July and performed particularly well during the tour of England.
Addressing the event where Kranti also interacted with girls from the Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy, the CM announced that she will be honoured on November 15 in Jabalpur during the state-level function celebrating tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.
He also announced the construction of a new cricket stadium in Kranti’s home district Chhatarpur to support players’ practice and development.