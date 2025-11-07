AI, women directors, and Rajinikanth: IFFI 2025 promises innovation and glamour

NEW DELHI: Highlights of this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will include several new initiatives reflecting innovation and inclusivity, such as the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival and Hackathon.

Over 50 women directors have films featured in this year’s edition, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting Nari Shakti in cinema. More than 240 films from 81 countries will be screened, including 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres.

Superstar Rajinikanth will be felicitated at the closing ceremony for completing 50 years of his legendary cinematic journey.

Other significant features include ‘Centenary Tributes’ honoring legendary filmmakers Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury.

Special screenings of Chowdhury’s Musafir, Ghatak’s Subarnarekha, and the restored version of V. Shantaram’s Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani will also be held during the festival.

The nine-day festival will begin on November 20 in Goa.

Departing from tradition, there will be no formal inauguration ceremony. Instead, a grand parade in Panaji is planned. Leading production houses, state governments, and cultural troupes from across the country will participate with their tableaux.

According to Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the festival received a record 2,314 submissions from 127 countries, highlighting IFFI’s growing prominence on the global festival circuit.