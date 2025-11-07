AI, women directors, and Rajinikanth: IFFI 2025 promises innovation and glamour

NEW DELHI: Highlights of this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will include several new initiatives reflecting innovation and inclusivity, such as the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival and Hackathon.
Over 50 women directors have films featured in this year’s edition, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting Nari Shakti in cinema. More than 240 films from 81 countries will be screened, including 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres.
Superstar Rajinikanth will be felicitated at the closing ceremony for completing 50 years of his legendary cinematic journey.
Other significant features include ‘Centenary Tributes’ honoring legendary filmmakers Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury.
Special screenings of Chowdhury’s Musafir, Ghatak’s Subarnarekha, and the restored version of V. Shantaram’s Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani will also be held during the festival.
The nine-day festival will begin on November 20 in Goa.
Departing from tradition, there will be no formal inauguration ceremony. Instead, a grand parade in Panaji is planned. Leading production houses, state governments, and cultural troupes from across the country will participate with their tableaux.
According to Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the festival received a record 2,314 submissions from 127 countries, highlighting IFFI’s growing prominence on the global festival circuit.
Speaking at a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan announced that OTT (over-the-top) awards would continue this year to recognize excellence in web and streaming content. He added that steps are being taken to strengthen anti-piracy laws and simplify film certification, while the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) upcoming Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat certificate for multi-language films will further promote India’s cultural unity.
Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry, said Indian cinema is making a strong global impact, with Indian films outperforming Hollywood releases at the Australian box office. “Japan, Spain, and Australia will bring new collaborations to IFFI this year. A grand carnival parade featuring production houses, states, and cultural groups will add a vibrant spirit, while a larger Film Bazaar will boost international co-productions,” he stated.
IFFIesta, a vibrant entertainment and cultural extravaganza, will celebrate music, culture, and entertainment during the event. It is designed to bring communities together through a blend of film, food, art, and interactive experiences, and aims to enhance youth participation and public engagement with the main festival.
IFFI 2025 Festival Director Shekhar Kapur said that India is both the world’s largest film-making and film-watching nation, celebrating its people’s love for stories. He emphasized that storytelling builds understanding and peace across cultures. Highlighting the Film Bazaar, he called it a movement that empowers young creators through technology. He added that Artificial Intelligence should be seen as a creative tool helping storytellers share India’s stories with the world.
The opening film of IFFI 2025 is Brazilian auteur Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail, a sci-fi and fantasy feature that follows a 75-year-old woman whose defiant voyage through the Amazon becomes a quiet manifesto on freedom, dignity, and the right to dream. The film won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival.
In total, the festival will present 15 competitive and curated segments, including International Competition, Best Debut Feature Film of a Director, ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, and special segments such as Macabre Dreams, Docu-Montage, Experimental Films, UNICEF, and Restored Classics.
Film enthusiasts can look forward to 21 masterclasses and panel discussions in 10 formats at Kala Academy, featuring luminaries such as Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupam Kher, Christopher Charles Corbould OBE, Bobby Deol, Aamir Khan, Ravi Varman, Kushboo Sundar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pete Draper, and Sreekar Prasad. Sessions will range from editing and acting in the digital era to sustainability.