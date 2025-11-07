Assam STF busts wildlife trafficking racket, 2 held

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam busted a wildlife trafficking racket and arrested two persons during an operation carried out on the intervening night of November 6 and 7.

In a statement, the Assam Police said that acting on specific intelligence, an STF team from Guwahati launched an operation in the Kuthori area of Nagaon district with operational support from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

“During the operation, the team intercepted two suspects riding a motorcycle and recovered several protected wildlife species and their parts from their possession,” the statement said.

The accused were found smuggling six tokay geckos, one slow loris, and pangolin scales weighing 10.630 kilograms.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the recovered wildlife species and parts were intended for trafficking to international markets, where such items are in high demand for illegal trade,” the statement further said.

The accused, both residents of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.