Bihar: Dy CM, Tejashwi aide spar in Lakhisarai

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday accused “goons” of the RJD, the main Opposition party, of “attacking” his convoy in a village in Lakhisarai—his home turf—where he went following complaints that voters were being “terrorised”.

According to Sinha, stones were pelted and cow dung hurled at his convoy. The incident reportedly occurred when Sinha reached the Nadiyawan village to oversee polling in Lakhisarai, from where he is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

“I had received complaints from the village. Our polling agent was shooed away by RJD goons who had terrorised local voters, mostly Dalits and extremely backward classes. So, I came here myself,” Sinha said.

The BJP leader is said to have confronted RJD MLC Ajay Singh for allegedly leading a group of his party supporters with Congress leader Sujit who were “trying to intimidate” voters outside the polling station. Sinha has demanded action against the RJD legislator, claiming that the latter was under the influence of liquor and actively attempting to vitiate the polling process.