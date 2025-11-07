BJP leaders, who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in first phase of Bihar polls: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that BJP leaders who had exercised their franchise in Delhi also cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally in Banka, Gandhi further claimed that the Congress had produced evidence of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the Haryana polls, asserting that the Election Commission could not deny the charges, according to a PTI report.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had earlier, on Wednesday, alleged that the Haryana Assembly elections held last year were “stolen.” Citing electoral roll data, Gandhi claimed that 25 lakh entries were fake and accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to ensure the party’s victory.

“I came to know yesterday that BJP leaders who cast votes in Delhi also voted in the first phase of the Bihar polls (on Thursday),” the former Congress president said, without elaborating further or naming anyone.

He reiterated his charge regarding electoral irregularities, stating, “Out of the 2 crore voters in Haryana, 29 lakh electors are fake... The BJP indulged in ‘vote chori’ in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, and now they are trying to repeat it in Bihar. But I am certain the people of Bihar will not allow this to happen in their state.”