BJP leaders, who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in first phase of Bihar polls: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that BJP leaders who had exercised their franchise in Delhi also cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Addressing an election rally in Banka, Gandhi further claimed that the Congress had produced evidence of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the Haryana polls, asserting that the Election Commission could not deny the charges, according to a PTI report.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had earlier, on Wednesday, alleged that the Haryana Assembly elections held last year were “stolen.” Citing electoral roll data, Gandhi claimed that 25 lakh entries were fake and accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to ensure the party’s victory.
“I came to know yesterday that BJP leaders who cast votes in Delhi also voted in the first phase of the Bihar polls (on Thursday),” the former Congress president said, without elaborating further or naming anyone.
He reiterated his charge regarding electoral irregularities, stating, “Out of the 2 crore voters in Haryana, 29 lakh electors are fake... The BJP indulged in ‘vote chori’ in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, and now they are trying to repeat it in Bihar. But I am certain the people of Bihar will not allow this to happen in their state.”
The Congress leader also accused the NDA government of diverting public attention from pressing issues by encouraging the youth to make social media reels. “Reels are the addiction of the 21st century,” Gandhi remarked.
At another election rally in Bhagalpur, the Rae Bareli MP alleged that farmers, labourers, and weavers in Bihar neither receive loans from banks nor benefit from debt waivers.
“The BJP-led government, however, always waives loans of certain corporates,” Gandhi claimed.
He also accused the BJP of controlling television media, saying TV channels were being paid to show the Prime Minister’s face round the clock.
“The media is being controlled by the BJP... Whatever we say, you can see that on social media, but not on TV channels. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Election Commission stole the Haryana polls, and we have the evidence in black and white. I can say with full confidence that the Haryana government is a ‘Chori ki Sarkar’ (government formed through theft),” Gandhi alleged, as reported by PTI.