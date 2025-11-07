British national facing deportation escapes Delhi airport immigration; search underway

NEW DELHI: In a major security breach at Indira Gandhi International Airport, a British national who arrived from Bangkok allegedly fled the immigration area and escaped into the city, prompting a large-scale search operation, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on 28 October when the passenger, identified as Fitz Patrick, a British citizen, arrived in Delhi from Bangkok.

Patrick was scheduled to be deported to the United Kingdom via Thailand but managed to evade authorities after landing in Delhi. He allegedly escaped from the immigration area and left the airport premises before being formally processed, police said.