CBI registers case against ex-Punjab DGP, his wife in connection with their son’s death

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former Punjab Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former minister Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with the death of their son, Aqil Akhtar. Aqil was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Panchkula, Haryana.

The CBI re-registered a First Information Report on November 6 under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case was initially registered by the Haryana Police in Panchkula and later transferred to the CBI following a recommendation from the Haryana government after a formal complaint by Shamshudeen Chaudhary of Malerkotla. The complaint cited a video posted by Aqil on August 27, in which he mentioned strained family relations and expressed fear for his life.

According to a CBI spokesperson, “The agency has registered an FIR in the Aqil Akhtar murder case based on allegations that he died under suspicious circumstances on October 16 at his residence in Sector 4, near the Mansa Devi Mandir, Panchkula.”

The representative added that ongoing tensions existed within the family. Aqil had posted a video in which he accused his father of having an illicit relationship with his wife and alleged that his mother and sister were conspiring to either kill him or implicate him in a false case.

The investigation team plans to examine Aqil’s electronic devices, social media activity, call records, and digital evidence, along with forensic and post-mortem reports. Aqil was found unconscious at his home and declared dead at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. The family maintained that he had died of a drug overdose, and his body was later cremated in his native village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to the allegations, Mohammad Mustafa called them baseless and politically motivated. He said his son’s death had caused unbearable pain to the family and assured full cooperation with the investigation. “Those making false and malicious claims will face the consequences of law,” he stated.