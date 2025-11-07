Centre confirms 44 Indians currently serving in Russian Army; urges citizens not to join

NEW DELHI: India on Friday confirmed that 44 of its nationals are currently serving in the Russian army and reiterated its advisory urging citizens not to join it. The External Affairs Ministry said it has taken up the matter with Moscow and is in touch with the families of those involved to ensure their safe return.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government remains concerned about reports of Indian nationals being recruited to serve in the Russian military.

“In the last few months, we have been informed of several Indian nationals recruited in the Russian army. We have once again taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to have them released at the earliest, as also to put an end to this practice,” Jaiswal said.

He added that New Delhi is closely coordinating with Moscow while keeping the families informed of developments. “As per our understanding, 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter,” Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson reiterated the government’s advisory warning Indian citizens against accepting offers to serve in foreign militaries, saying that such engagements bring risks. “We once again urge all Indian nationals to exercise caution and not be misled by offers that involve joining the military forces of other countries. Such service carries a risk to life,” he added.

The issue has gained prominence following reports that several Indians were allegedly recruited under false pretences, with some being deployed in conflict zones linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Families of the affected individuals have expressed concern over their safety and have urged the government to secure their return.