‘Deserves sympathy’: KC lashes out at Tharoor’s remarks on dynastic politics

NEW DELHI: In a sharp rejoinder to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent comments on dynastic politics, party General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Thursday said he “feels sorry for people who make such comments” and sought an explanation from Tharoor over his remarks.

Venugopal’s response came days after Tharoor, in an article for international media outlet Project Syndicate, argued that dynastic politics across party lines poses a “grave threat” to Indian democracy and urged India to trade “dynasty for meritocracy”.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Venugopal defended the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying they have made immense sacrifices for the country. “I feel sorry for those who made such remarks. Everyone knows that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the nation. Members of the Gandhi family have even declined offers to become prime minister. Calling it a family rule cannot be justified,” he said.

“Tharoor must explain the reason for making such comments.”

Tharoor’s remarks have reportedly irked sections of the Congress leadership, with several party figures publicly criticising him for targeting the Gandhi family.

In his article, titled “Indian Politics Are a Family Business”, Tharoor wrote that while the Nehru-Gandhi family has been synonymous with the Congress, dynastic succession is pervasive across the political spectrum.