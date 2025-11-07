France’s AI envoy in India ahead of Impact summit and Macron’s visit

NEW DELHI: Anne Bouverot, Special Envoy of France for Artificial Intelligence and Co-chair of the French Council for AI and Digital Affairs, arrived in India Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening the India-France partnership in AI and digital technology.
The visit comes ahead of the AI Impact Summit, scheduled in Delhi on 19-- 20 February 2026, which will see President Emmanuel Macron participate alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking on her visit, Bouverot said, “As we look ahead to the AI Impact Summit in Delhi in February 2026, the Franco-Indian collaboration in AI stands as a beacon of shared ambition and mutual trust. The European vision of a ‘third way’ in AI governance -- human-centred, open, and inclusive-- is taking on renewed strength here in India.”
Bouverot’s itinerary includes meetings with senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of External Affairs, focusing on advancing bilateral cooperation in AI and digital innovation. She also visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to attend a presentation by WadhwaniAI on AI applications in healthcare and interact with doctors and patients.
The French embassy said “These initiatives demonstrate strong and concrete impact of AI on people’s lives—from improving patient care and prevention to enhancing access to quality healthcare services—and reflect how technology can be harnessed for public good.”
Bouverot will travel to Bengaluru, to co-chair a high-level roundtable on AI policy, organised jointly by the French Consulate General and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Discussions will highlight Karnataka’s AI ecosystem and explore practical collaboration between French and Indian stakeholders in sectors such as healthcare, environment, and mobility. She will also meet representatives from Indian and French business and technology communities to encourage partnerships between companies, researchers, and entrepreneurs in AI.