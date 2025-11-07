France’s AI envoy in India ahead of Impact summit and Macron’s visit

NEW DELHI: Anne Bouverot, Special Envoy of France for Artificial Intelligence and Co-chair of the French Council for AI and Digital Affairs, arrived in India Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening the India-France partnership in AI and digital technology.

The visit comes ahead of the AI Impact Summit, scheduled in Delhi on 19-- 20 February 2026, which will see President Emmanuel Macron participate alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on her visit, Bouverot said, “As we look ahead to the AI Impact Summit in Delhi in February 2026, the Franco-Indian collaboration in AI stands as a beacon of shared ambition and mutual trust. The European vision of a ‘third way’ in AI governance -- human-centred, open, and inclusive-- is taking on renewed strength here in India.”