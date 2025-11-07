Gujarat AAP organisation secretary Ram Dhaduk accused of extortion; claims BJP-backed conspiracy

AHMEDABAD: A major political storm has erupted in Surat after a man accused Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat State Organisation secretary Ram Dhaduk of extortion and threats, supported by a viral audio clip. Dhaduk, however, called it a BJP-backed conspiracy to defame him, claiming the complainant was a former acquaintance who owed him money and fabricated the story to avoid repayment.

Ram Dhaduk was accused of extortion, abuse, and death threats by local resident Nilesh Vipulbhai Pansuriya.

According to the FIR filed at Saroli Police Station, Pansuriya alleged that Dhaduk demanded Rs 10,000 from him for electricity expenses. When Pansuriya refused, a verbal spat ensued. In his statement, Pansuriya claimed Dhaduk used abusive language and even threatened to kill him—a conversation that has since gone viral as an audio clip, intensifying the political heat.

Following the clip’s circulation on social media, police promptly registered a complaint under sections related to extortion and criminal intimidation. An investigation has now been launched, with Dhaduk facing scrutiny both legally and politically.

Dhaduk, however, denied the allegations, calling them “fabricated and politically motivated.” He alleged that BJP leaders and their associates were behind the complaint. He claimed that Pansuriya, once a close family acquaintance and a light contractor at his farm, had borrowed Rs 20,000 and used electrical equipment belonging to Dhaduk, neither of which were returned.