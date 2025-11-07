Gujarat: Range forest officer Sonal Solanki survives headshot; investigation zeroes in on husband

AHMEDABAD: What first appeared to be an accident has now turned into a crime-and-family feud, with Surat RFO Sonal Solanki’s husband, Nikunj Goswami, emerging as the prime suspect.

With a 7.65 mm bullet lodged in her head for nearly eight hours, a GPS tracker in her car, and her four-year-old son as a potential eyewitness, the case has rattled Gujarat’s administrative circles and triggered a tense police manhunt.

The Range Forest Officer Sonal Solanki was found grievously injured in her car near Jokha village around 8:30 a.m. on November 6.

Bleeding and semi-conscious, Sonal was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to P.P. Savani Hospital, where a CT scan revealed a 7.65 mm bullet lodged inside her skull. For nearly eight hours, she carried the bullet before surgeons successfully extracted it in a high-stakes operation.

CCTV footage added new layers to the mystery. Sonal was seen circling her route twice—first heading from Jokha to Dharutha village, then returning within seven minutes. Her four-year-old son, seated beside her throughout, is now considered a crucial eyewitness. Police are preparing to record his statement with family consent.

Investigators quickly focused on her husband, RTO Inspector Nikunj Goswami, whose phone has been switched off since the incident. Once a respected officer, Nikunj is now the prime suspect. Police sources cite a long-standing marital rift and note that Nikunj skipped work on the day of the shooting. His last traced location was his Pal residence, where only his parents were present.

Further investigation revealed troubling connections. Three days before the shooting, Sonal had lodged a complaint at Kamrej Police Station alleging that someone had illegally installed a GPS tracker in her car. Investigators now suspect that Nikunj may have planted it to monitor her movements, a clue tightening the noose around him.