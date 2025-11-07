Haryana sub-inspector beaten to death outside his house in Hisar

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking incident, Sub-Inspector of Haryana Police Ramesh Kumar was brutally beaten to death with bricks and sticks outside his house in Hisar after he tried to stop a group of men from creating a disturbance.

The incident occurred around midnight Thursday, when a group of youths created a ruckus in Kumar’s neighborhood at Shamlal Dhani, Hisar. Kumar came out of his house on hearing the commotion and objected to their use of foul language. The group initially left the spot but returned an hour later with more people, arriving in a car and on bikes, and resumed their abusive behavior in front of Kumar’s house. When Kumar intervened again, they hurled abuses and attacked him with sticks and bricks, killing him on the spot.

Kumar’s family rushed out of the house on hearing the noise and sought help, but the assailants had already escaped, abandoning their car and two bikes. Senior police officers promptly arrived at the scene.

The 57-year-old Kumar, who was posted with the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) office in Hisar, was due to retire in January next year.

A case of murder has been registered against the alleged assailants. Police have seized their vehicles, and special teams have been set up to track the accused, who are currently on the run. Kumar’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.