Illicit nuclear activities in Pakistan align with its history, we note Trump’s claim of secret tests: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to US President Donald Trump’s recent comments suggesting Pakistan was secretly testing nuclear weapons, saying that clandestine and illegal nuclear activities were "in keeping with Pakistan’s history."
MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history, that is centred around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation. India has always drawn the attention of the international community to these aspects of Pakistan’s record. In this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump's comment about Pakistan’s nuclear testing."
Trump, in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes on November 2, claimed that Russia, China and Pakistan were testing nuclear weapons. He said, "Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it...We are gonna test, because they test, and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," though he did not provide specific evidence or details.
His remarks sparked widespread speculation that Pakistan might have secretly conducted nuclear tests between April and May this year. The conjecture came after a series of earthquakes struck the Afghanistan-Pakistan region between April 30 and May 12, with magnitudes ranging from 4.0 to 4.7—readings reportedly similar to those recorded during Pakistan’s Chagai-I and Chagai-II nuclear tests on May 28 and 30, 1998.
Pakistan has consistently denied carrying out any nuclear tests. A senior Pakistani security official in response to Trump told CBS News that the country "will not be the first to resume nuclear tests," emphasizing that "Pakistan was not the first to carry out nuclear tests and will not be the first to resume nuclear tests."
The official’s rebuttal came at a time when Pakistan has been seeking to align itself with Trump’s positions, reportedly as part of efforts to reset bilateral ties, even as Islamabad faces geopolitical and regional pressures.
Pakistan has not conducted any official nuclear tests since 1998, when it responded to India’s Pokhran-II nuclear tests in Rajasthan. Since then, Islamabad has maintained that it observes a "unilateral moratorium on nuclear testing," despite not being a signatory to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which bans all nuclear explosions, whether for military or civilian purposes.
The United States has been a signatory to the CTBT since 1996 and conducted its last nuclear test in 1992. Other major powers, including Russia and China, have not conducted nuclear detonations since 1990 and 1996, respectively. North Korea remains the only country known to have conducted nuclear tests in recent decades.