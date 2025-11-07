Indian workforce prefers AI over salary: Study

NEW DELHI: Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping the way Indians work, sometimes even more than traditional motivators such as salary or workplace stress, according to Indeed’s 2025 Workplace Trends Report, released October 6.

The global job-search platform found that 71% of Indian workers now use AI to solve problems, plan careers, or even test ideas. AI has evolved into a trusted work companion that helps employees think more strategically and make better decisions.

The survey, which included 3,872 respondents across 14 industries, comprised 1,288 employers and 2,584 employees, offering a snapshot of workforce. One key finding was the rise of “skill nomadism”, where workers frequently change roles and acquire new skills to stay employable.

Others are experimenting with micro-retirements—short breaks to rest, retrain, or pursue personal projects—or moonlighting, managing side jobs alongside their primary roles. Some have even adopted bare-minimum Mondays, easing into the workweek to manage stress. These practices are being driven by younger professionals, and 68% of entry- and junior-level staff reported experimenting with new career strategies.