INTERVIEW | People trust the Modi–Nitish duo to deliver: Dharmendra Pradhan

As Bihar is in the middle of a crucial election, the BJP is banking on its long-standing social engineering and record in governance. Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the party’s key strategists, in an exclusive interview with Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor of The New Indian Express, talks about the three pillars of the NDA campaign, the continuing resonance of the ‘jungle raj’ narrative, and the challenge posed by Prashant Kishor. Excerpts:
You are one of BJP’s key strategists for the Bihar election. What are the three major pillars of the BJP’s campaign and narrative?
The NDA’s socio-political engineering goes back to Vajpayeeji’s time. Since 1996, we have built a solid base under the NDA. We have been governing Bihar since 2005 and at the Centre since 2014. Development is our foremost plank—the clear-cut difference between pre-2005 and post-2005 Bihar.
Secondly, the people have not forgotten the misrule of Lalu Prasad and his allies between 1990 and 2005. Those years brought socio-economic imbalance and deep resentment against that dispensation.
Thirdly, Bihar today is an aspirational society. People here are conscious of their political rights and expectations. They want to know who can deliver. The NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has earned that trust. People have full faith in this duo.
It is often said the BJP evokes the past to get votes. Instead of a report card on 20 years of the NDA rule, why keep talking about ‘jungle raj’?
Development is our main election issue. The difference between pre-2005 and post-2005 Bihar is visible—in roads, electricity, women’s safety, empowerment through Jeevika Didis and many other parameters. Across more than 100 schemes, the progress is evident. That is the primary achievement of the double-engine government, both in Bihar and Delhi.
How do you assess the Prashant Kishor phenomenon?
This election is essentially a contest between two alliances —the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. In a democracy, many will contest, but the real fight is between these two mainstream alliances.
How many seats do you expect to win? Between the BJP and the JD(U), who will get more?
I am not an astrologer, but I am confident we are heading for a decisive victory.
Can Nitish Kumar still be relied upon, considering his age and health? Would there be a change of guard if the NDA returns to power?
I politely disagree with that view. Nitish Kumar remains a dynamic and vibrant leader. He travels over 250 km daily by road and addresses several rallies. In Indian society, we do not disrespect an ageing father. He has a vision for Bihar, and people trust him. Any premature assessment about his future is unfortunate.
But he has changed alliances more than once, and there are health concerns…
Nitish Kumar has been a proven ally of the NDA for nearly 30 years, barring a few brief breaks. In recent public meetings, he has said that till his last breath, he will remain with PM Modi and the NDA. Despite his health issues, his brand remains intact. Modi and Nitish are a lethal combination.
Will the BJP allow Nitish to continue as chief minister if JD(U) gets fewer seats?
In 2020, the BJP had more seats than the JD(U), yet Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister. We should not reduce politics to such arithmetic—that is unfortunate.
In Odisha, Naveen Patnaik’s health became an election issue. Could Bihar see something similar?
No. In Odisha, the issue was not health but non-performance, corruption, and nepotism, which allowed non-Odia elements to interfere in governance. A power broker was effectively running the government — that was the real issue.
Education is another big issue in Bihar. As Union Education Minister, what is your vision under the NEP?
To achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, education is the first precondition. Through education, skill, and capacity-building, we can reach our developmental goals. Bihar is the land of Nalanda and Vikramshila. In the 21st century, we must recreate that knowledge ecosystem.
We have provided substantial central funds. Recently, 19 new Kendriya Vidyalayas have been approved. A new IIM has come up under PM Modi’s tenure, along with new central universities in North and South Bihar.
The Opposition says the `10,000 aid for women is an election sop.
This initiative is for women’s empowerment, not elections. The Jeevika Didi programme has been running since 2005.
Is it wrong to support women’s entrepreneurship? The Opposition is criticising this only to hide its failures in the states it governs.
The Opposition alliance has promised one government job per household. How do you respond?
That is Mungerilal ke haseen sapne—daydreaming. We have created opportunities across the spectrum—from internships to entrepreneurship, and in both government and private sectors where potential exists.
Where does Bihar fit into the NDA’s Vision 2047 for India?
Bihar will be the captain of this initiative. Prime Minister Modi is the first PM to truly prioritise eastern India. He coined the term Purvodaya, focusing on infrastructure, social sectors and mineral development—all of which have benefited the region. Bihar, in particular, has been a major beneficiary. That’s why Nitish Kumar is appealing for a new Bihar for the 21st century.