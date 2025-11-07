INTERVIEW | People trust the Modi–Nitish duo to deliver: Dharmendra Pradhan

As Bihar is in the middle of a crucial election, the BJP is banking on its long-standing social engineering and record in governance. Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the party’s key strategists, in an exclusive interview with Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor of The New Indian Express, talks about the three pillars of the NDA campaign, the continuing resonance of the ‘jungle raj’ narrative, and the challenge posed by Prashant Kishor. Excerpts:

You are one of BJP’s key strategists for the Bihar election. What are the three major pillars of the BJP’s campaign and narrative?

The NDA’s socio-political engineering goes back to Vajpayeeji’s time. Since 1996, we have built a solid base under the NDA. We have been governing Bihar since 2005 and at the Centre since 2014. Development is our foremost plank—the clear-cut difference between pre-2005 and post-2005 Bihar.

Secondly, the people have not forgotten the misrule of Lalu Prasad and his allies between 1990 and 2005. Those years brought socio-economic imbalance and deep resentment against that dispensation.

Thirdly, Bihar today is an aspirational society. People here are conscious of their political rights and expectations. They want to know who can deliver. The NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has earned that trust. People have full faith in this duo.