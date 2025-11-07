Modi targets Congress, says seeds of partition were sown after key stanzas of Vande Mataram were removed

NEW DELHI: In a veiled criticism directed at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that significant stanzas of Vande Mataram were removed in 1937, an act that, he claimed, sowed the seeds of partition. He further asserted that the “divisive philosophy” of that era remains a challenge before the nation even today.
“The spirit of Vande Mataram illuminated the entire nation during the freedom struggle. But unfortunately, in 1937, the key verses of Vande Mataram—a part of its soul—were separated. Vande Mataram was torn apart. This division of Vande Mataram also sowed the seeds of the nation's division. Why was this great mantra of nation-building treated with such injustice? It is important for today’s generation to understand this, because that divisive thinking still poses a challenge to the country,” Modi said.
He was speaking at the inauguration of the year-long commemoration of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram in New Delhi. On the occasion, he also released a commemorative stamp and coin.
The Prime Minister observed that for those who consider the nation merely a geopolitical entity, the idea of viewing the nation as a mother may seem puzzling. “But India is different. In India, the mother is the giver of birth, the nurturer, and when her children are in danger, she is also the destroyer of evil. In recent years, the world has witnessed the rise of this form of India. We have made unprecedented progress in science and technology,” Modi said.
Highlighting the timeless relevance of Vande Mataram, and in an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, he remarked, “When the enemy dared to attack India’s security and honour through terrorism, the whole world saw that if the new India embodies Kamala and Vimala (forms of Goddess Durga) in the service of humanity, it also knows how to become Durga—the wielder of ten weapons—for the destruction of terror.”
Modi emphasized that Vande Mataram is not merely a word but a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a solemn resolve.
“This one phrase takes us back into history. It fills our present with self-confidence and gives us the courage to believe that there is no goal that Indians cannot achieve,” he said.
The celebrations witnessed mass singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at public places across the country, with widespread participation from citizens of all walks of life, held in conjunction with the main programme in the capital.
The song was written by Bankimchandra Chatterji on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, on November 7, 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity, and divinity, gave poetic expression to India’s awakening spirit of unity and self-respect, and soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.
Modi added that November 7 marks a historic day as the nation celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram, describing the occasion as one that would “offer new inspiration and infuse fresh energy into our citizens.”
“Today also marks 11 years since the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for our armed forces. When our soldiers crush the evil designs of the enemy and when the backbone of terrorism, Naxalism, and Maoist violence is broken, our security forces are guided by only one mantra—and that mantra is Vande Mataram,” the Prime Minister said.