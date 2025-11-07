Modi targets Congress, says seeds of partition were sown after key stanzas of Vande Mataram were removed

NEW DELHI: In a veiled criticism directed at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that significant stanzas of Vande Mataram were removed in 1937, an act that, he claimed, sowed the seeds of partition. He further asserted that the “divisive philosophy” of that era remains a challenge before the nation even today.

“The spirit of Vande Mataram illuminated the entire nation during the freedom struggle. But unfortunately, in 1937, the key verses of Vande Mataram—a part of its soul—were separated. Vande Mataram was torn apart. This division of Vande Mataram also sowed the seeds of the nation's division. Why was this great mantra of nation-building treated with such injustice? It is important for today’s generation to understand this, because that divisive thinking still poses a challenge to the country,” Modi said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the year-long commemoration of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram in New Delhi. On the occasion, he also released a commemorative stamp and coin.

The Prime Minister observed that for those who consider the nation merely a geopolitical entity, the idea of viewing the nation as a mother may seem puzzling. “But India is different. In India, the mother is the giver of birth, the nurturer, and when her children are in danger, she is also the destroyer of evil. In recent years, the world has witnessed the rise of this form of India. We have made unprecedented progress in science and technology,” Modi said.