People trust the track record of Narendra-Nitish: Modi hails record turnout in Bihar polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the record voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections showed that people had reposed their faith in the “track record of Narendra and Nitish.”

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Modi predicted a clear victory for the NDA, led in Bihar by Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, and lauded the Election Commission for conducting peaceful polls across 121 constituencies.

“Never before in Bihar’s history has the turnout been so high. Much of the credit goes to mothers and sisters who came out in large numbers, raising the turnout to nearly 65%. It is evident that they trust the track record of Narendra-Nitish,” the Prime Minister said.

Asserting that people voted to ensure the NDA’s return to power for good governance, Modi said voters had rejected the “false promises” of the RJD-led opposition. “Even Congress, despite being its ally, doesn’t trust RJD’s promises,” he remarked.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi warned against the return of “jungle raj”, recalling the violence and Naxal insurgency that marked past elections. “The jungle raj wallahs have taught even children to speak of katta and dunaali. They stand for everything that blocks investment and jobs,” he said.