People trust the track record of Narendra-Nitish: Modi hails record turnout in Bihar polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the record voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections showed that people had reposed their faith in the “track record of Narendra and Nitish.”
Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Modi predicted a clear victory for the NDA, led in Bihar by Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, and lauded the Election Commission for conducting peaceful polls across 121 constituencies.
“Never before in Bihar’s history has the turnout been so high. Much of the credit goes to mothers and sisters who came out in large numbers, raising the turnout to nearly 65%. It is evident that they trust the track record of Narendra-Nitish,” the Prime Minister said.
Asserting that people voted to ensure the NDA’s return to power for good governance, Modi said voters had rejected the “false promises” of the RJD-led opposition. “Even Congress, despite being its ally, doesn’t trust RJD’s promises,” he remarked.
Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi warned against the return of “jungle raj”, recalling the violence and Naxal insurgency that marked past elections. “The jungle raj wallahs have taught even children to speak of katta and dunaali. They stand for everything that blocks investment and jobs,” he said.
He also praised the Election Commission for conducting “orderly polls” despite attempts by “jungle raj elements” to create trouble.
Modi credited Nitish Kumar with ending jungle raj but noted that he faced non-cooperation from the Congress-led UPA during his first nine years as Chief Minister.
Reiterating his commitment to promises made, the PM cited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370, and Operation Sindoor as examples. “I do what I promise. You saw what happened to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack in Operation Sindoor,” he said.
Speaking in a region known for its large number of soldiers, Modi highlighted the one rank one pension scheme, saying Rs 1 lakh crore had been transferred to ex-servicemen. “The RJD people might not even know how many zeros are in one lakh crore,” he quipped.
Referring to the land-for-jobs scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family, Modi said, “They promised jobs but made people give up their land. Now they are out on bail.”
Accusing the opposition of “politics of insults”, Modi said, “They mocked Chhathi Maiya by calling it a drama and spoke ill of Maha Kumbh. On November 11, when the second phase of polls is held, you must punish them.”
He was referring to Lalu Prasad’s past remarks on the Maha Kumbh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Modi’s symbolic Chhath offering.