Pune land deal scandal: CM Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar in damage-control mode

MUMBAI: Facing increasing pressure to resign over allegations that his son illegally purchased 40 acres of prime Pune land, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met behind closed doors with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP senior leader Praful Patel, and state president Sunil Tatkare in an effort to defuse the controversy.

Sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is attempting to distance himself from the controversy, claiming he was unaware of the Pune land deal, which was executed by his son, Parth Pawar.

It has been alleged that Parth Pawar purchased “Mahar Vatan” land whose lease had expired in 1958 and was subsequently handed over to the state government for use as a botanical garden. The 40-acre plot in Pune was reportedly bought for Rs 300 crore, despite its actual market value being around Rs 2,000 crore. In addition, using his father’s influence, Parth Pawar allegedly managed to have the stamp duty and registration charges waived by stating that the land would be used for developing an IT park, which qualifies for such exemptions.

“In the meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar expressed his willingness to surrender the said land to end the controversy. It was discussed that once the land is returned to the government, the Chief Minister can state that since the land has been restored, no violation remains, and therefore, there is no need for Pawar to resign. However, for procedural violations, a few junior officers from the Revenue Department will be suspended, as recommended by the committee formed by the state government. The committee will fix responsibility, but the minister is likely to emerge unscathed,” said a source who requested anonymity.

Panel formed

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) forming a six-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge. The committee has been directed to submit its report within a month.