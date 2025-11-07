Punjab government suspends Moga additional deputy commissioner over Rs 3 crore land acquisition controversy

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has suspended Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Moga district, Charumita Shekhar, a 2014-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, for her role in a controversial land acquisition. The suspension follows serious allegations of irregularities in a land acquisition case worth over Rs 3 crore linked to the National Highway-703 project in the district.

Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha ordered Charumita’s suspension on Thursday evening after taking cognizance of the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stern observations regarding contradictory reports in the land acquisition for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel (PCS Branch), the officer has been placed under suspension under Rule 4(1)(a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970. During her suspension, Charumita’s headquarters will remain in Chandigarh, and she will receive a subsistence allowance as per service rules.

Shekhar, who also served as the municipal commissioner, had been charge-sheeted for allegedly consenting to the land acquisition award worth Rs 3 crore in Moga district.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in land demarcation and compensation under the NHAI project. The Financial Commissioner (Revenue) had earlier ordered a fresh demarcation to be carried out in the presence of nominees from the Chief Director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, PWD Secretary, and NHAI, under the supervision of Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma. Their report differed from earlier reports.

The land in question was originally acquired in 1963 by the PWD (B&R), Ferozepur, for road construction and had remained in continuous public use for more than five decades.