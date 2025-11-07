Quality project reports, fast-track decision making needed to make India's road network No.1 in world: Gadkari

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday urged the road engineers and project heads to focus on quality and future-ready detailed project reports (DPRs) and fast-track decision making to make India’s road network No.1 in the world.

Taking a potshot at the age-old bad practice of awarding the lowest quotation for DPRs, the minister asked when people need heart surgery, do they float a tender and go to the doctor who is the cheapest? “If you need a good restaurant for quality food, why do you go to a substandard agency to get the DPRs prepared? DPR is the backbone of a project and it must be perfect to ensure quality,” he said while inaugurating the 84th Indian Roads Congress (IRC) at Janata Maidan here.

As per the usual practice, Gadkari said, the DPRs are prepared by those who quoted the lowest in the bid and there is no technical examination of these reports before the tenders are floated. “Mandatory reports related to the construction are not signed for years and contractors are made to work. When they get exhausted after running from pillar to post to get their bills paid and their working capital is drained out, they are rejected. This should not happen. We need to change such practices and procedures that are creating hurdles in the progress. Perfect DPRs will also help curb road fatalities,” he said.

The Union minister emphasised that performance audit is more important than financial audit. The economic growth rate of the country has increased due to the ever expanding road network. It will exceed further if the system works in tandem with a focus on transparency and commitment to meet the project timelines. Road engineers hold a pivotal role in the transformation. From DPRs to designing hassle-free and safety-assured highways, their technical precision determines the quality of the infrastructure, he said.

Quoting American President John F Kennedy who once said American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good, Gadkari observed that trade, business and industry flourish where roads are built and capital investment comes where industries are encouraged. Accordingly, employment is generated where capital investments come and development takes place where there is no dearth of employment, he said.