Rajnath Singh asserts NDA's commitment to make India 'corruption free' during Bihar poll campaign

KESARIA: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted NDA's commitment to make India “bharashtachar mukt” (corruption free). “One day this country will be corruption free, and the NDA is committed to making it," Singh declared, adding that Bihar, like other states, has moved forward in the fight against corruption.

Addressing an election rally in favour of JDU candidate Shalini Mishra, whose constituency goes to the polls on 11 November, Singh landed with a call to make an enlightened Bihar a more empowered Bihar, one that embodies every aspect of development needed for a state to be “Viksit” (developed).

Calling incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is leading the NDA in Bihar, one of India’s cleanest and most corruption-free politicians, Singh, said, "No one can level even a word of corruption against Nitish Kumar."

Taking an indirect swipe at RJD chief Lalu Prasad — notably avoiding any mention of Tejashwi Yadav, who is challenging the NDA as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face — the Defence Minister said that a politician should not speak too much if he is accused of corruption.

Quoting LK Advani, Singh recalled that Advani had resigned after an unfounded allegation was levelled against him in the past. He emphasised that a politician should resign after an allegation of corruption is made, or at least until he or she is proven innocent of the charges.

“A politician should do whatever is promised by him. There should be a moral and dharma,” Singh asserted while seeking votes for JDU candidate Shalini Mishra.