Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging EC’s pan-India electoral roll revision on November 11

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on 11 November a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it would begin hearing the pleas from 11 November, after advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), argued that the issue “goes to the root of democracy.”

The bench observed that although several important matters are listed from 11 November onwards, it would try to adjust the schedule to accommodate the hearing of the SIR-related petitions.

Bhushan said the urgency arises as the SIR exercise has already commenced in several states.

The top court is already hearing petitions challenging the validity of the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the SIR exercise in Bihar.

On 16 October, the poll panel described the Bihar SIR as “accurate” and told the apex court that petitioner political parties and NGOs were merely making “false allegations” to discredit the exercise.