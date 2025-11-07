TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee loses Rs 56 lakh in online bank fraud, cybercrime probe underway

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament from Serampore, Kalyan Banerjee, have reportedly lost over Rs 56 lakh in an alleged case of online banking fraud.

According to official sources, cybercriminals gained access to one of his dormant accounts at the State Bank of India (SBI) and siphoned off the funds through multiple unauthorised transactions.

The incident came to light after the SBI High Court branch in Kolkata lodged a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, seeking an investigation into the matter. Preliminary findings suggest that the fraudsters used forged Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, featuring a morphed photograph of the MP along with falsified PAN and Aadhaar details, to reactivate Banerjee’s dormant account.

The account in question was originally opened at SBI’s Legislative Assembly branch between 2001 and 2006, during Banerjee’s tenure as an MLA from Asansol (Dakshin). It had reportedly remained inactive for several years before being reactivated through fraudulent means.

According to the complaint, the perpetrators changed the registered mobile number and other contact details linked to the account, gaining full control over it. Following the change, approximately Rs 56,39,767 was transferred from Banerjee’s SBI Kalighat branch account into the reactivated dormant account. The funds were subsequently withdrawn through a series of online transfers, ATM withdrawals, and jewellery purchases.

Bank officials detected the irregular transactions and immediately alerted both Banerjee and the police. The cybercrime division of Kolkata Police has initiated an inquiry to trace the flow of funds and identify those responsible for the fraudulent activity.

SBI officials have stated that all necessary security and legal procedures are being followed, and efforts are underway to recover the stolen amount. Investigators are also examining how the forged KYC documents passed verification checks and whether any internal lapses contributed to the breach.