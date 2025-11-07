Uttarakhand's alarming trend: Mobile, social media fracturing marriages, 492 cases reported

DEHRADUN: Marital discord is an everyday reality in Indian society, but a disturbing new trend suggests that the increasing intrusion of mobile phones, social media 'Reels,' third-party interference, and excessive parental involvement are now actively fracturing relationships.

The situation is stark in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, where the Women's Cell is grappling with a surge in such complex domestic disputes. Over just eight months this year, the cell registered 492 complaints from both men and women, highlighting a significant breakdown in marital trust.

This toxic cocktail is actively dissolving marriages in Uttarakhand, with the Women's Cell in Udham Singh Nagar witnessing a daily influx of such complex disputes.

In the first eight months of this year alone, the Women's Cell, situated at the SSP office, registered a staggering 492 complaints filed by both husbands and wives, pointing to a severe erosion of marital trust.

"The primary reasons surfacing now revolve around a wife's excessive mobile phone usage and her tendency to report every minor household issue back to her parental home," revealed a source close to the proceedings. "Disturbed by this constant airing of grievances, husbands are often found seeking comfort or contact with a 'third party.'"

The process involves mandatory counseling over three stages. If reconciliation fails, cases are either forwarded for FIR registration or sent to court. While 144 complaints were successfully resolved through mediation, 29 cases escalated to formal police reports.

Police records show that among the cases reviewed, the presence of a third individual was the most frequently cited cause for breakdown.

"The wife alleges the husband is involved with another woman, while the husband counters that his wife is perpetually glued to her phone, relaying every small detail of the household to her mother," the source added.