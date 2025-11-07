Uttarakhand's alarming trend: Mobile, social media fracturing marriages, 492 cases reported

DEHRADUN: Marital discord is an everyday reality in Indian society, but a disturbing new trend suggests that the increasing intrusion of mobile phones, social media 'Reels,' third-party interference, and excessive parental involvement are now actively fracturing relationships.
The situation is stark in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, where the Women's Cell is grappling with a surge in such complex domestic disputes. Over just eight months this year, the cell registered 492 complaints from both men and women, highlighting a significant breakdown in marital trust.
In the first eight months of this year alone, the Women's Cell, situated at the SSP office, registered a staggering 492 complaints filed by both husbands and wives, pointing to a severe erosion of marital trust.
"The primary reasons surfacing now revolve around a wife's excessive mobile phone usage and her tendency to report every minor household issue back to her parental home," revealed a source close to the proceedings. "Disturbed by this constant airing of grievances, husbands are often found seeking comfort or contact with a 'third party.'"
The process involves mandatory counseling over three stages. If reconciliation fails, cases are either forwarded for FIR registration or sent to court. While 144 complaints were successfully resolved through mediation, 29 cases escalated to formal police reports.
Police records show that among the cases reviewed, the presence of a third individual was the most frequently cited cause for breakdown.
"The wife alleges the husband is involved with another woman, while the husband counters that his wife is perpetually glued to her phone, relaying every small detail of the household to her mother," the source added.
Out of the 492 cases received this year, the cell managed to broker a compromise in 143 instances. However, 122 cases were transferred to the court, and 39 are still awaiting a final decision.
Perhaps the most startling data emerging from the cell concerns couples who have weathered decades together. Fifty cases involved marriages spanning 25 years or more, where children had already completed their intermediate education.
A significant number of disputes, around 100 cases, involved couples married between one and five years. These newlywed women cited broken promises regarding employment.
"The bride claims that her husband and mother-in-law initially encouraged her to work, but after the wedding, they imposed restrictions," said an official. "This disagreement led many to leave their marital home and return to their parents."
Manju Pandey, the Women's Cell In-Charge said, "The main reasons we see are the wife spending the majority of her time on the mobile, reporting small issues to her mother, and the husband maintaining contact with a third party. Furthermore, restrictions placed on employment after marriage are also common complaints."
"The entry of the mobile, 'that person,' and the intrusion of the parental home are proving to be the biggest destroyers of relationships today," she added.