Activist’s complaint exposes irregularities in Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal linked to Ajit Pawar’s son

PUNE: A Pune-based social activist had alerted the Joint District Registrar (JDR) that stamp duty on the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal had been illegally waived, seeking action just 15 days after the sale deed was executed by Amadea Enterprises LLP partner Digvijay Patil.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, is also a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP.
The Rs 300-crore sale of a 40-acre plot in the upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP has triggered a political storm, as the land belongs to the government and the requisite stamp duty was allegedly waived.
Opposition parties have further claimed that the land in question is actually worth Rs 1,800 crore.
The sale deed for the Mundhwa land was executed on 20 May. On 5 June, Dinkar Kotkar, the 60-year-old founder-president of the Chhava Kamgar Union, wrote to the office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) stating that the stamp duty of Rs 21 crore had been wrongfully waived.
He pointed out that the exemption was granted illegally.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), JDR Santosh Hingane, who is the complainant in the case, confirmed receiving Kotkar’s letter. He also stated that upon scrutiny of the complaint, it was discovered that the sale deed for the Mundhwa land had been executed by altering official records.
Speaking to PTI, Kotkar said that after receiving no response to his initial complaint dated 5 June, he sent a reminder on 23 June, urging immediate action against those involved and demanding that the losses to the exchequer be recovered with interest.
Kotkar claimed that despite his efforts, he received no response from the concerned department. He further alleged that a person approached him, warning him to stay away from the matter and threatening dire consequences.
Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe, who is heading a committee to investigate the alleged irregularities in the land deal and submit a report to the state government within seven days, said that the JDR had initiated a probe following receipt of the complaint.
On Friday evening, Ajit Pawar announced the cancellation of the deal, stating that his son Parth was unaware that the land in question belonged to the government.