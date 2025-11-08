Activist’s complaint exposes irregularities in Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal linked to Ajit Pawar’s son

PUNE: A Pune-based social activist had alerted the Joint District Registrar (JDR) that stamp duty on the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal had been illegally waived, seeking action just 15 days after the sale deed was executed by Amadea Enterprises LLP partner Digvijay Patil.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, is also a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP.

The Rs 300-crore sale of a 40-acre plot in the upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP has triggered a political storm, as the land belongs to the government and the requisite stamp duty was allegedly waived.

Opposition parties have further claimed that the land in question is actually worth Rs 1,800 crore.

The sale deed for the Mundhwa land was executed on 20 May. On 5 June, Dinkar Kotkar, the 60-year-old founder-president of the Chhava Kamgar Union, wrote to the office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) stating that the stamp duty of Rs 21 crore had been wrongfully waived.