Allahabad HC directs UP govt to amend educational documents of transgender petitioner

LUCKNOW: In a landmark judgement, the Allahabad High Court has upheld the right of transgender people to get their name and gender changed in official documents. The HC directed the UP education department to amend the documents of the petitioner to reflect the correct name and gender.

The court ordered that fresh marksheets and certificates be issued to the petitioner who had undergone a surgery for a gender change from female to male.

Allowing the writ petition filed by Sharad Roshan Singh, the single judge bench comprising Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery set aside the impugned (under challenge) order dated April 8, 2025 passed by the regional secretary, Madhyamik Siksha Parishad, Bareilly. The application of the petitioner for change of name had been rejected on the ground that relevant provisions and government orders do not provide any procedure for correction of name in educational documents at a very belated stage and provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 read with Rules, 2020 are not applicable.

The petitioner was recognized as a transgender person under the aforesaid Act of 2019. Under section 6 of the Act of 2019, the district magistrate had issued a certificate of identity.

Subsequently, the petitioner had undergone a surgery for a gender change and under section 7 of the Act, a certificate was issued by the district magistrate in a prescribed format.