Army foils infiltration attempt in J&K's Keran sector, two militants killed

SRINAGAR: The Army on Saturday said its troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district by killing two militants.

"Based on specific intelligence input from agencies regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara," the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said the troops spotted suspicious movement in the area and challenged the infiltrators.