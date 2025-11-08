Army foils infiltration attempt in J&K's Keran sector, two militants killed

SRINAGAR: The Army on Saturday said its troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district by killing two militants.
"Based on specific intelligence input from agencies regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara," the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.
It said the troops spotted suspicious movement in the area and challenged the infiltrators.
"Contact was established with the militants and there was a firefight. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed," the Army said.
Following the encounter, additional troops were rushed to the area to tighten the cordon.
Security forces were using drones and UAVs for aerial surveillance, sources said, adding that the operation termed 'Operation Pimple' was underway when reports last came in.
Ahead of the onset of winter, the security apparatus and counter-infiltration grid along the LoC have been further strengthened to foil infiltration attempts by militants.