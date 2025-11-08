Bihar Assembly polls: Claims & counter-claims over turnout in first phase

PATNA: Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 64.66 per cent in the first phase of the state assembly elections held on Thursday across 121 of the 243 constituencies. The Election Commission said it was the highest-ever polling percentage in the state since the first elections held in 1951-52.

According to officials in the state election office, the turnout this time surpassed the 62.57 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly elections in undivided Bihar. The EC expressed satisfaction over the record polling and said it reflected the growing participation of voters in the democratic process.

The high turnout led to claims and counterclaims between the ruling NDA and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan. The ruling alliance said women voters once again came out in large numbers and supported Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, just as they did in the 2015 and 2020 elections.