Bihar doesn’t want return of ‘jungle raj’, says Modi

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a strong attack on the Opposition, warning that the people of Bihar did not want a return of “katta sarkar” or “jungle raj”.

Addressing an election rally in Aurangabad, Modi said incidents of crime and extortion would rise if those responsible for lawlessness in the past came back to power. “They are already talking about turning children into rangdars (gangsters).

They are openly declaring that if their leader’s government comes to power, there will be katta (gun), donali (double-barrel rifle), firauti (extortion), rangdari (ransom) — all of them will return,” he said.

He accused the Opposition of turning Bihar into a hub of migrant workers during its rule. “Jungle raj wallahs stand for everything that blocks investment and employment generation. They must have tried to create mischief this time as well, but I praise the Election Commission for conducting orderly polls,” he said.

Modi also took a dig at the Mahagathbandhan’s election manifesto, calling it a “bunch of lies”. He said even Congress leaders had no trust in it and were silent. “RJD gave Congress those seats it had never won in 35–40 years,” he added, claiming that the RJD “stole the Opposition alliance’s CM face at gunpoint”.