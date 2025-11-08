Bihar doesn’t want return of ‘jungle raj’, says Modi
PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a strong attack on the Opposition, warning that the people of Bihar did not want a return of “katta sarkar” or “jungle raj”.
Addressing an election rally in Aurangabad, Modi said incidents of crime and extortion would rise if those responsible for lawlessness in the past came back to power. “They are already talking about turning children into rangdars (gangsters).
They are openly declaring that if their leader’s government comes to power, there will be katta (gun), donali (double-barrel rifle), firauti (extortion), rangdari (ransom) — all of them will return,” he said.
He accused the Opposition of turning Bihar into a hub of migrant workers during its rule. “Jungle raj wallahs stand for everything that blocks investment and employment generation. They must have tried to create mischief this time as well, but I praise the Election Commission for conducting orderly polls,” he said.
Modi also took a dig at the Mahagathbandhan’s election manifesto, calling it a “bunch of lies”. He said even Congress leaders had no trust in it and were silent. “RJD gave Congress those seats it had never won in 35–40 years,” he added, claiming that the RJD “stole the Opposition alliance’s CM face at gunpoint”.
The Prime Minister said the record turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls showed people’s trust in the “track record of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar”.
“Record-breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, and youth have decided to retain the NDA government in Bihar,” he said. “It is confirmed from the first phase — phir ek baar NDA sarkar, Bihar mein phir se sushashan sarkar (once again NDA government, once again good governance in Bihar).”
He said his government had kept its promises, citing the Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370, and Operation Sindoor. “Yesterday, voters of Bihar broke all records. Much credit goes to mothers and sisters who turned up in large numbers, taking turnout to around 65 percent,” he said.
Addressing another rally in Kaimur, Modi said Opposition confidence had been “deflated”.
‘INDIA bloc’s election manifesto a bunch of lies’
Prime Minister Modi also took a dig at the INDIA bloc’s election manifesto, calling it a “bunch of lies”. He said even Congress leaders had no trust in the manifesto and were silent. “The RJD gave the Congress those seats it had never won in 35–40 years,” the PM added, claiming that the RJD “stole the Opposition alliance’s chief ministerial face at gunpoint”.