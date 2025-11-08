Bihar election fallout, SIR set to dominate winter session of Parliament starting from December 1

The winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

"The President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal of the government to convene the winter session of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business)," Rijiju wrote in a post on X.

"Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people," he added.

Being held right after the Bihar assembly elections, the results are likely to dominate the tone and tenor of the session.

The stage is also set for a major political showdown with the Opposition upping the ante on the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the alleged vote theft in Haryana and Maharashtra. Though there is no joint Opposition strategy on SIR so far, opposition states Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala have intensified their protest against the exercise.

All parties will come together to oppose the SIR during the session, said an Opposition leader. The Opposition parties are also likely to corner the government on the issue of alleged vote theft in Haryana and Maharashtra. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations on ‘vote theft’ may also rock the session.

Speaking to the media, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “The Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements is a major issue. The current relationship with China is unresolved...There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established."

He added, "There are many such issues regarding the economy, the rate of economic growth, GDP, unemployment. There is no shortage of issues. We keep issuing notices again and again, but no action is ever taken on them. The government does whatever it wants."