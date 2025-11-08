Bihar election fallout, SIR set to dominate winter session of Parliament starting from December 1

The winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.
"The President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal of the government to convene the winter session of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business)," Rijiju wrote in a post on X.
"Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people," he added.
Being held right after the Bihar assembly elections, the results are likely to dominate the tone and tenor of the session.
The stage is also set for a major political showdown with the Opposition upping the ante on the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the alleged vote theft in Haryana and Maharashtra. Though there is no joint Opposition strategy on SIR so far, opposition states Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala have intensified their protest against the exercise.
All parties will come together to oppose the SIR during the session, said an Opposition leader. The Opposition parties are also likely to corner the government on the issue of alleged vote theft in Haryana and Maharashtra. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations on ‘vote theft’ may also rock the session.
Speaking to the media, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “The Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements is a major issue. The current relationship with China is unresolved...There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established."
He added, "There are many such issues regarding the economy, the rate of economic growth, GDP, unemployment. There is no shortage of issues. We keep issuing notices again and again, but no action is ever taken on them. The government does whatever it wants."
Significantly, this winter session is set to be one of the shortest since 2014. The previous winter session ran from November 25 to December 20.
Soon after the announcement, the opposition parties launched an attack on the government for reducing the session to just 15 days. Targeting the government, Ramesh said that the session is “an unusually delayed and truncated one”. “It will be just 15 working days. What is the message being conveyed? Clearly, the government has no business to transact, no Bills to get passed, and no debates to be allowed,” wrote Ramesh on X.
Echoing the view, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien said the government is avoiding parliamentary scrutiny.
“15-day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records. Parliament-ophobia. PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament,” he wrote on X.
Among the bills likely to be taken up are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to propose the removal of top government functionaries under arrest for 30 days.
The last Parliament Session witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments, and walkouts. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, the session has seen little business ever since it began on July 21 due to repeated disruptions and adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then over demands for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.
It had 21 sittings spreading over 32 days, during which 12 bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 15 by the Rajya Sabha.