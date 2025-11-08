Congress proud flagbearer of ‘Vande Mataram’: Kharge hits back at BJP’s swipe

NEW DELHI: As the political row over national song, ‘Vande Mataram escalates, Congress on Friday hit back at PM Narendra Modi saying Rabindranath Tagore had suggested that the first two stanzas of the song be adopted and it was “shameful” of the Prime Minister to accuse the Nobel laureate of harbouring a divisive ideology. The Opposition party also demanded an apology from Modi.

After inaugurating the year-long commemoration of “Vande Mataram” to mark 150 years of the national song, the prime minister said important stanzas of the national song were dropped in 1937, which sowed the seeds of the partition, and asserted that such a “divisive mindset” is still a challenge for the country.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared extracts from Sabyasachi Bhattacharya’s definitive biography of “Vande Mataram”, giving the background of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution of October 29, 1937 that adopted the song.