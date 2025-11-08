Congress ticket eludes Mountain man’s son

GAYA(BIHAR): Bhagirath Manjhi, son of Bihar’s legendary “Mountain Man” Dasarath Manjhi, is disappointed he didn’t get a Congress ticket to fight the elections despite an assurance from Rahul Gandhi.

During Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gehlour village in Gaya district in August, he had promised Bhagirath a party ticket, raising hopes among locals that the Congress would honor the legacy of the man who cut through a mountain to connect his isolated village.

“I stayed in Delhi for four days and submitted all documents, but did not get a ticket,” Bhagirath told the paper while sitting near his father’s memorial.