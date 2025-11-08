Dehradun university notice awarding marks 'to attend' PM Modi’s event goes viral; varsity calls it fake

DEHRADUN: A notice circulating among students about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit, allegedly offering academic marks for attendance, has been officially debunked by Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University (DUU) after political backlash.

The row began after a document bearing an alleged DDU letterhead claimed that students attending Modi’s November 9 event at the Forest Research Institute would be awared 50 marks.

The post went viral on social media and was also shared by lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan. Congress spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasouni cited the notice, accusing the university of coercing students to attend the PM's rally to help the BJP meet its target of one lakh attendees.

The DUU administration said the notice was “fake and misleading,” clarifying the matter in a letter sent to the Department of Higher Education. In its clarification, the university said the document lacked all hallmarks of authenticity. “This notice is completely false and misleading,” the statement read.

“It lacks an official letterhead, reference number or signature from any competent authority, and it has not been issued or approved through any authorised university channel.”

The Registrar of DUU issued a strong statement distancing the institution from the fabrication. “The university completely dissociates itself from any such notice,” the Registrar said.

“We appeal to all students, guardians and concerned parties not to pay attention to such fraudulent information and to contact the university administration directly in case of any doubt.”

The DUU administration moved to clear the air on the eve of Modi's visit, officially rejecting the unverified claims circulating without authorisation.