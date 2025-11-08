Delhi Metro international edition coming soon

GURUGRAM: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited is going international. Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs, and Energy Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday that the Union government will soon establish the Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), which will explore global alliances and work towards expanding India’s metro network to other countries.

Khattar was speaking at the three-day 18th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition in Gurugram, through the government expects to generate policy recommendations urban development and improve public services.

He said that, alongside, the government proposes to develop a mass rapid transit system in partnership with the DMRC to strengthen metro interconnectivity and ensure safe and reliable transportation facilities. He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was advancing toward self-reliance. “Integrating transport networks will help India become a developed nation by 2047, in line with the Make in India initiative,” he said. He noted that India ranks third globally in metro coverage and is poised to surpass the US within the next three years. China is the global leader in metro coverage.

Khattar also announced the creation of a Delhi Metro Rail Academy and a Centre of Excellence, which will guide metro services through innovative approaches. Khattar said that he would discuss the issue of infrastructural improvement in Gurugram with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.