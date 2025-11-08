ED attaches PFI properties worth Rs 67 crore used for terror training, total seizures cross Rs 129 crore

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight more immovable properties worth Rs 67.03 crore of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The properties were held in the name of various trusts and that of its political front – the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Earlier, searches by the ED led to the seizure of multiple records maintained by the PFI. “Seized records also revealed that PFI conducted multiple PE (Physical Education) training programmes and built sheds on various properties. Examples are Valluvanad House Pattambi and Malabar house (Haritam Foundation) which have been currently attached,” the agency said.

The PFI was conducting extensive physical education classes on properties registered under dummy owners’ names to impart offensive and defensive manoeuvres using various arms, said the ED. The classes were aimed at preparing cadres and members for fulfilling their jihadist agenda and using them for committing various unlawful activities, it added.

“Investigation revealed that the office bearers, members and cadres of PFI, were conspiring and raising/collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, Hawala, donations etc. for committing and financing terrorist acts across India,” the agency said in a statement.

Funds to the tune of Rs 131 crore have been collected by the PFI and SDPI in the garb of relief and social activities, it said.

“The proceeds were used for furtherance of criminal conspiracy to carry out violent and terrorist activities in India to achieve the goal of forming an Islamic Nation of India, jeopardising our secular fabric and disrupting the unity and integrity of the nation,” the agency said.

Earlier, the ED had attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 61.98 crore. The total attachments in this case now amount to Rs 129 crore.